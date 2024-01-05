Ranchi (Jharkhand): Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has filed a criminal complaint against his former business partners Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Das for allegedly defrauding him of ₹ 15 crore. Dhoni. along with Mihir and Soumya. own the Aarka Sports and Management Limited in Ranchi.

In 2017, Mihir Diwakar reportedly signed an agreement with MS Dhoni to set up an 'MS Dhoni Cricket Academy' in India and abroad and entrusted him with the responsibility to run, manage and oversee its functioning and promotion, but didn't follow the conditions and never disclosed the profit. Furthermore, they agreed that they would settle the accounts at the end of each fiscal and accordingly apprise MS Dhoni of all the profits or turnover and remit the same in favour of the former cricketer. It was also agreed that the franchisee fees collected by Aarka shall be transferred to Dhoni and Aarka and Sri Sai Tradesman Pvt Ltd shall be entitled to 10 per cent commission each for awarding the franchise.

Dayanand Singh, MS Dhoni's advocate said, "The complaint has been lodged against Aarka Sports under Sections 406 (Criminal Breach of Trust) and 420 (Cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, citing embezzlement of more than Rs 15 crore."

Earlier, the Chennai Super Kings skipper had sent notice to Aarka Sports after not following the conditions on August 15, 2021, following which the Arka Sports' rights were cancelled.