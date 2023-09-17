MOHAMMED SIRAJ SHOW AS INDIA THRASHES SRI LANKA BY 10 WICKETS TO LIFT ASIA CUP

Colombo (Sri Lanka): Pacer Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc with a sensational display of pace bowling as India defeated co-hosts Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in a lop-sided Asia Cup final to lift the Trophy. Siraj, the pacer from Hyderabad, picked his best ODI figures (6/21) as he ran through the Sri Lankan batting order. It was a nightmare for the Sri Lankan batters, who made a beeline to the pavilion.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah (1/23) picked a wicket in the first over. However, it was right-arm pacer Siraj who breathed fire. He picked up four wickets in his second over as Sri Lanka were on the backfoot after losing half their side. Siraj first dismissed Pathum Nissanka (2) in his second over and trapped Samarawickrama (0) in front of the wicket.

Siraj lured Charith Asalanka to play a drive shot and he gave a dolly to Ishan Kishan at covers. This was Siraj's third wicket of the over. He then dismissed Dhananjaya De Silva, whose faint edge was taken by KL Rahul. However, Siraj was not content. He then cleaned up rival skipper Dausn Shanaka (0). This was the first time India took six wickets in the first 10 overs in an ODI. Siraj's sixth victim was Kusal Mendis (17), who was bowled.

Hardik Pandya (3/3) then picked up the remaining three wickets with ease as Sri Lanka registered their lowest total against India and lowest in the Asia Cup (ODIs). It took only 37 balls for openers Ishan Kishan (23 not out off 18 balls, three boundaries) and Shubman Gill (27 not out off 19 balls, six boundaries) to romp the team home. The Super Sunday clearly belonged to Hydrabadi Mohammed Siraj.

For the record, this was India's eighth Asia Cup title and also their biggest victory (263 balls) in ODIs in terms of balls remaining. This was India's first title in a multi-nation event after their triumph in the Asia Cup 2018. The triumph also exorcised the ghost of India's 54 all out against Sri Lanka in the Coca Cola Champions Trophy at Sharjah in 2000.

Mohammed Siraj also obliterated the best ODI figures against Sri Lanka, previously held by Pakistan pace legend Waqar Younis 6 for 26 at Sharjah in 1990. He became only the fourth bowler in ODI history to take four wickets in an over, and he matched former Lankan pacer Chaminda Vaas as the fastest to a five-wicket haul in one-dayers in just 16 deliveries.

