MITCHELL SANTNER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID 19 RULED OUT OF 1ST T20I AGAINST PAKISTAN

New Delhi: The Kiwi all-rounder Mitchell Santner, who has been tested positive to Covid-19, will miss the first T20I of the five-match series between New Zealand and Pakistan at Eden Park in Auckland, today.

The 31-year-old is currently undergoing the isolation in an Auckland hotel and will travel with the squad to his home ground Hamilton for the second T20I on Sunday. New Zealand Cricket Board released a statement on Friday, which states, "Mitch Santner won’t travel to Eden Park this evening for the opening KFC T20I against Pakistan after testing positive for COVID earlier today. He will continue to be monitored over the coming days and will travel solo home to Hamilton."

Santner, who has captained the Blackcaps in the last series against Bangladesh at home, has been a crucial player with both bat and ball and hence, it's a huge setback for the home side.

The left-hand batter has picked 105 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 18.2 in 93 matches, leaking runs at only seven runs per over in shortest format of cricket while amassing 610 runs at a strike rate of 122 and a highest score of unbeaten 77.

The schedule for the T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan: