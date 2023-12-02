New Delhi: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who is a passionate cricket fan, was reportedly asked for updates on Team India and former India skipper Virat Kohli's score during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Satya Nadella has also shown keen interest in Virat Kohli's performance before. Nadella had watched the group-stage match between the two arch-rivals India vs Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 where Virat Kohli played one of the best innings of his career to beat Pakistan in a cliffhanger clash held at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

Satya Nadella has always spoken about his admiration for Kohli and has shared words of appreciation for the 35-year-old. He expressed his admiration for Kohli once again during an important meeting and kept asking about Kohli’s performance throughout the recently concluded ODI World Cup final.

“Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is a fan of Team India--even during an important meeting--he asked for updates on Virat Kohli’s scores and batting performance during the World Cup final,” reported The New Yorker (Manhattan Centric Magazine).

In a latest interview, Nadella said, "Cricket is more than just a sport for me; it’s a way of life. I grew up watching and playing cricket, and it has taught me so much about life. I’ve learned about teamwork, leadership and resilience. I’ve learned about how to win and how to lose gracefully. And I’ve learned about the importance of always giving your best, no matter what the odds are.”