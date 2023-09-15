MAHEESH THEEKSHANA INJURY ADDS WOES TO SRI LANKA WEEKS BEFORE WORLD CUP

Colombo: Sri Lanka received a major injury blow before the Asia Cup 2023 final as spinner Maheesh Theekshana is struggling with his right hamstring. Sri Lanka was already trying to fill the void left due to the absence of Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga. Theekshana could be the latest name to feature in the injury list after he strained his right hamstring while fielding during the Super 4 clash against Pakistan on Thursday.

The spinner, who went off the field multiple times during Sri Lanka's bowling innings will undergo scans tomorrow to assess his condition according to the ICC. Theekshana took the new ball leading the spin attack for Sri Lanka, conceding just 14 runs in his first five overs. He came back to bowl in the 28th over and sent back Mohammad Nawaz just before the showers forced the players off the field yet again.

He was visibly seen suffering from discomfort when he came back for another spell in the 35th over and it appeared like he had strained his hamstring. While he went on to bowl three more overs, Theekshana walked off the field with support at the start of the 39th over and did not come back on the field.

The spinner is a key part of Sri Lanka's ODI setup. With 31 scalps in 15 matches at an average of 17.45, he is their highest wicket-taker in ODIs in 2023. Theekshana will undoubtedly be a key member of Sri Lanka's 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup squad should he remain fit after suffering from a potentially major injury. Teams have to submit their final teams for the tournament by September 28. (ANI)

