Surat (Gujarat): Asela Gunaratne's fifty and cameos from Robin Uthappa and Angeloa Pererra powered Manipal Tigers to beat Urbanisers Hyderabad by five wickets in the final and win their maiden title of the Legends League Cricket here on Saturday.

Asela Gunaratne scored 51 off 29 balls, with five sixes and was well supported by opener Robin Uthappa, who blazed his way to 40 off 27 balls with five fours and a six. Uthappa and his partner Chadwick Walton gave a blistering start to Manipal's innings with a 71-run stand.

Angelo Pererra, who came to bat after three quick wickets played a crucial 30 runs innings and stabilized Manipal Tigers batting after early blows. All-rounder Thisara Perera also showed his power-hitting skills with three boundaries and a six in the end to take the team closer to the target.

Colin de Grandehome, who came to bat after Perera smashed a first ball six with six balls to spare. India's fast bowler Pankaj Singh was the most successful bowler for Manipal Tigers.