Legends League Cricket 2023: Manipal Tigers beat Urbanisers Hyderabad to clinch first LLC 2023 title
Published: 2 hours ago
Legends League Cricket 2023: Manipal Tigers beat Urbanisers Hyderabad to clinch first LLC 2023 title
Published: 2 hours ago
Surat (Gujarat): Asela Gunaratne's fifty and cameos from Robin Uthappa and Angeloa Pererra powered Manipal Tigers to beat Urbanisers Hyderabad by five wickets in the final and win their maiden title of the Legends League Cricket here on Saturday.
Asela Gunaratne scored 51 off 29 balls, with five sixes and was well supported by opener Robin Uthappa, who blazed his way to 40 off 27 balls with five fours and a six. Uthappa and his partner Chadwick Walton gave a blistering start to Manipal's innings with a 71-run stand.
-
🏆 PRESENTING THE CHAMPIONS OF #LLCT20 S2 🏆— Legends League Cricket (@llct20) December 9, 2023
CONGRATULATIONS @manipal_tigers! 🎉🥳#LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame pic.twitter.com/4yL16CJ5ns
Angelo Pererra, who came to bat after three quick wickets played a crucial 30 runs innings and stabilized Manipal Tigers batting after early blows. All-rounder Thisara Perera also showed his power-hitting skills with three boundaries and a six in the end to take the team closer to the target.
Colin de Grandehome, who came to bat after Perera smashed a first ball six with six balls to spare. India's fast bowler Pankaj Singh was the most successful bowler for Manipal Tigers.
Earlier, put into bat, Urbanisers Hyderabad lost two early wickets to Dwayne Smith. But then Rikki Clarke and spin all-rounder Gurkirat Mann Singh hit explosive fifties to take the team to 187/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Former India all-rounder Stuart Binny was the pick of the bowler for the Hyderabad side and he grabbed a three-wicket haul.
Also read
- 'Gambhir called me fixer', says Sreesanth; Legends League Cricket says it will conduct inquiry
- 'He kept calling me fixer': Sreesanth reveals what Gautam Gambhir told him during ugly on-field spat in Legends League match
- 'Smile when the world is all about attention'; Gautam Gambhir's reply to latest beef with Sreesanth after Virat Kohli