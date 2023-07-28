KULDEEP JADEJA REGISTER UNIQUE RECORD IN FIRST ODI MATCH AGAINST WEST INDIES

Bridgetown (Barbados): The left-arm spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, have featured themselves in a unique record of becoming the first spinning duo to pick seven wickets in an ODI match for India.

The left-arm spinners shared the seven wickets for 26 runs in 44 balls to lead India to a five-wicket win over the hosts on Thursday.

India has reached the West Indies' total of 114 in the 23rd over. The home side was once 88 for three before it quickly collapsed when Yadav (4 wickets) and Jadeja (3) started their spells.

Kuldeep bagged four-wicket conceding just six runs while Jadeja has three scalps for 37 runs in the first ODI match against West Indies in three-match series in Bridgetown on Thursday.

The four-wicket haul by Kuldeep and a half-century by Ishan Kishan were the highlights as India defeated West Indies by five wickets in the match.

In the chase of 115 runs, India started off decently. Ishan Kishan was promoted up the order to open with Shubman Gill.

Gill's disappointing run in recent international matches continued as he poked a delivery by Jayden Seales on the fifth-stump line and was dismissed for seven off 16 balls. India was 18/1 at that point. Kuldeep destroyed the rest of Windies' line-up by dismissing the lower order and finally Hope for 43 off 45 balls.

WI was bundled out for 114 in 23 overs. Kuldeep was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 4/6 in his three overs. Jadeja took 3/37. Hardik, Mukesh and Shardul got one wicket each. (with Agency inputs)