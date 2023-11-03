KOLKATA POLICE QUIZ BOOK MY SHOW OFFICIALS IN EDEN TICKET SCAM

Kolkata: Ahead of the India-South Africa ICC World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens to be played on Sunday, the ticket situation has put the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) in a spot of bother. The Kolkata Police have already sent a notice to CAB president Snehashis Gangopadhyay, elder brother of former India captain Sourav Ganguly, to know how so many tickets came out and how they were black-marketed.