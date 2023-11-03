Kolkata Police quiz 'Book My Show' officials in Eden ticket scam
Kolkata: Ahead of the India-South Africa ICC World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens to be played on Sunday, the ticket situation has put the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) in a spot of bother. The Kolkata Police have already sent a notice to CAB president Snehashis Gangopadhyay, elder brother of former India captain Sourav Ganguly, to know how so many tickets came out and how they were black-marketed.
A written reply was sought from Ganguly on the matter. A day after Ganguly's reply was sought, Kolkata Police summoned the officials of 'Book My Show' to the Maidan police station.
Kolkata Police DC South Priyabrata Roy along with detectives from Anti-Rowdy Squad of Kolkata Police have already reached Maidan Police Station. Several officials of 'Book My Show' appeared at Maidan police station. According to Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar sources, their interrogation phase has started.
Lalbazar has already arrested seven people from different locations in the investigation of the incident. Investigating officials are trying to find out who bought the World Cup tickets online in a flash and how they black-marketed those tickets. Besides, like yesterday, sports lovers have been staging protests with the ticket sellers in the Eden Gardens area since Friday morning.
Kolkata Police is determined to prevent the situation from getting out of control. High-ranking police officials including ones from Maidan Police Station and Officer-in-Charge of neighboring Police Stations were seen in the Eden Gardens area since Friday morning.
Cricket buffs complain that several unscrupulous persons are black-marketing the tickets by booking tickets online. Tickets worth Rs 2.5 thousand are being sold at Rs 11 to 15 thousand. The sports lovers requested the administration to take measures to stop the black market immediately.
Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goel told reporters in Lalbazar on Thursday, "We have started the investigation into the incident. Besides, we are meeting with the officials from time to time. How so many tickets came out and who is involved in the black market of these tickets are being identified."
A Kolkata Police officer, on conditions of anonymity, said that outsiders have bought a large number of tickets through 'BookMyShow' and now they are black marketing those tickets. An attempt is being made to find out how this ticket came out.
Kolkata Police are already talking to the officials of Book My Show. DC South Priyabrata Roy is leading the pack. The West Bengal Congress protested against the ticket scam outside the Eden Gardens on Friday. Congress workers targeted BCCI secretary Jay Shah in the incident. They were led by Kolkata District Congress President Pradeep Prasad, Ashutosh Chatterjee and other Congress leaders and activist supporters.