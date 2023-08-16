KNEE INJURY ENDS PRITHVI SHAW S NORTHAMPTONSHIRE STINT

London (United Kingdom): Young batter Prithvi Shaw on Wednesday was ruled out of the remainder of his stint with Northamptonshire, owing to a knee injury he suffered while fielding against Durham. The right-handed Mumbaikar Shaw had made an unbeaten 125 off 76 balls in that match on August 13 as Northamptonshire cruised to a six-wicket win.

Prithvi Shaw, who slammed a hundred on his Test debut against West Indies, injured his knee while fielding in the fixture against Durham and subsequent scan results received on Wednesday morning have revealed the injury is worse than initially expected, the Northamptonshire stated in a media release. The 23-year-old Shaw made a fine impression during his short stint with the Steelbacks during the One-Day Cup 2023, amassing 429 runs in four innings. His run-making spree included a mammoth 244 off 153 balls against Somerset on August 9, leading Northants to an 87-run victory.

John Sadler, the head coach of Northamptonshire, said it was a massive disappointment to let go of a player like Prithvi Shaw. In his short stint, Prithvi Shaw has made a huge impact on us as a club. It's a huge shame he won't be with us for the remainder of this competition, said John Sadler.

According to John Sadler Shaw made a huge impact in the Northamptonshire dressing room as well. "As well as his performances on the field he had a huge impact in our dressing room. Nobody wanted to win games more than him and he contributed to us doing so. We wish him well and hope to see him scoring runs again soon, he added.

Prithvi Shaw made the national team after coming from a humble background. He learnt his first cricketing lessons in Virar, which is 60 kilometers from Mumbai and then migrated to the megacity for better career prospects. He joined the MIG club in suburban Bandra in Mumbai and as they say the rest is history. However, in his cricketing career, Shaw was also suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for doping. (With PTI inputs)

