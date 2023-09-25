Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir shared a puzzling video about the cricketing legend and 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev on his X profile on Monday, causing widespread concern among the cricketing community and beyond.

The video features an individual with bound hands and an obscured face, forcibly led into a room by two unidentified men. Strikingly, this person bears a strong resemblance to Kapil Dev. The video's cryptic nature left netizens wondering: Is this a legitimate abduction or an elaborate marketing ploy?

"Anyone else received this clip, too? Hope it’s not actually @therealkapildev and that Kapil Paaji is fine!" Gambhir wrote on X as he shared the video. His post has ignited a frenzy online as people worldwide attempt to decipher the video's true meaning. The distressed individual with bound hands struggles against their captors, while the urgency of the situation adds to the intrigue.

The uncertainty surrounding the video's context has left many in suspense, eagerly awaiting updates and answers. There is insufficient evidence to confirm whether this is a genuine kidnapping or an intricately planned advertisement. Several factors fuel speculation that this may be a promotional stunt rather than a real crisis.

One prevailing theory gaining traction on social media is that this video might be part of an unconventional advertising campaign. Companies often employ unique and dramatic approaches to capture the audience's attention these days. Such strategies aim to generate buzz, and this video, though unsettling, has undeniably achieved that goal.

As the video continues to circulate across various social media platforms, opinions remain sharply divided. Some firmly believe it's simply an attention-grabbing advertisement and they even called out for such a "disgusting" way to advertise anything.

"What a disgusting way to make an ad," wrote one X user Sohel.