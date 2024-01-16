Kane Williamson ruled out of series against Pakistan due to hamstring injury
Published: 3 hours ago
Hamilton: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the final three fixtures of the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan, on Tuesday.
Williamson was retired hurt after suffering a hamstring injury during his side's 21-run win in Hamilton on Sunday. The 33-year-old flew to his home town Tauranga and also underwent a scan on Monday. The results showed that he suffered a minor hamstring strain, a statement from Blackcaps read.
New Zealand are leading the series by 2-0 currently and they are prioritising the availability of Williamson for their upcoming Test series against South Africa.
New Zealand Cricket said Will Young will now replace Williamson and a timeline is being established for the latter's rehabilitation.
"Williamson’s injury means Will Young will now stay on with the squad for the fourth and fifth matches of the series in Christchurch after assembling with the squad in Dunedin ahead of tomorrow’s third match," the release said.
"A timeline for Williamson’s rehabilitation and return to cricket is still being established with a goal of being ready for selection in the Tegel Test Series against South Africa starting next month."
Williamson was retired hurt on 26 runs from 15 balls on Sunday and the further scans will now reveal the severity of the injury. He plays a pivotal role with the willow in the Kiwi side and so it might turn out to be a massive blow for the hosts. New Zealand will play the third T20I of their bilateral series with Pakistan in Dunedin on January 17.