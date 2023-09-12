New Delhi: Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was full of admiration for KL Rahul's dazzling century against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four match and said returning from injury isn't easy, but Rahul marked a memorable comeback with his brilliant performance.

On the reserve day, India reached a mammoth 356/2, their highest score against Pakistan in ODIs. It was down to Rahul making a stunning comeback to international cricket with a classy 111 not out off 106 balls while Kohli combined astute dazzling strokeplay to hit his 47th ODI century through an unbeaten 122 off just 94 balls.

"The shot by KL Rahul against Shadab Khan, where he used his wrists to hit towards midwicket, was the shot of the match in my opinion. But, if any stroke can match that and challenge it, it was Kohli's six off the last ball of the innings," Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel.

"It is not easy to return after an injury, but KL Rahul played brilliantly to mark a memorable comeback. It was total domination by India, the ball did not beat their bats even once and the bowlers had no answers at all," he further said.

Also read: This innings was classic example of playing second fiddle to KL: Kohli after 47th ODI hundred

India's total was Men in Blue's joint-highest total against Pakistan in ODIs, equalling the score they had made at Vizag in 2005. It's also the ninth-highest total made against Pakistan in men's ODIs; and the highest total ever against Pakistan at a neutral venue in ODIs.

Harbhajan feels that there was no way Pakistan could have chased down such a mammoth target.

"The target was so huge that Pakistan could only look at it, and not chase it down. Everyone was talking about Pakistan's bowling strength, myself included, but the Indian batters just played too well.

"Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set the tone at the start of the innings, they set a really good foundation. Let's hope that the form lasts until the World Cup," Harbhajan said. (IANS)

Also read: Asia Cup: Kohli, Rahul blitzkrieg blazes away Pakistan, Kuldeep’s 5-25 fires up India’s massive 228-run win over arch rival