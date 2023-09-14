Colombo: Ahead of India's match against Bangladesh, Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey talked about how difficult is to leave Mohammed Shami out from the playing 11, who has been dropped after the Nepal's game.

Mohammed Shami played in the match against Nepal on September 4 as Jasprit Bumrah went back home to see his newborn baby, Angad. In the match against Nepal, Shami had taken one wicket by conceding 29 runs. But soon after Bumrah's rejoining, He made a comeback in the playing 11 leaving out Shami, who didn't get a chance against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Super Four stage matches.

In a pre-match press conference, Paras Mhambrey said, "It's not easy to have a conversation on leaving out a player like Shami, but any decision we have taken the players know; one is the intent ... and anything that is better for the team and we looks from the teams perspective. He understands why he is not in the team".

The bowling coach was quite happy with the performance of India's vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who has been bowling with intent, control, and speed achieving 140kph.

Talking about Hardik Pandya, Mhambrey said that we are very happy with the way Hardik has shaped up, something that we worked on for a long time. We were planning on him and managing his workload, making sure that he is fit. We are able to achieve what we expect from him right now.

Mhambrey did not decline the possibility of giving an opportunity to players sitting on the branch. He said, "No, we haven't decided yet whether we should keep out some players or not, but yes there is an opportunity for the players that we can try them as we qualified for the final."

"We have to read wickets and we got two different wickets in two games, chasing isn't easy under lights, we used condition better than opponents as a better bowling unit we did well." (ANI)

