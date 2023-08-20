IT IS A BIG ACHIEVEMENT SHOWS IMPACT OF FRANCHISE CRICKET ASHWIN ON UAE BEATING NEW ZEALAND IN T20

New Delhi: Star India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday hailed United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s stunning win over New Zealand in a T20I, saying it underlines the impact of franchise cricket and gives hopes to next generation of cricketers from non-Test playing nations. UAE on Saturday registered their maiden win over New Zealand, humbling the Kiwis by seven wickets in the second T20I in Dubai.

"UAE beating New Zealand is a big achievement and it's also showing us what franchisee cricket has succeeded in doing," Ashwin wrote in a post in social media platform 'X', formerly twitter. "There is hope for the next generation cricketer coming from countries that aren't mainstream test nations and that's good news for the game."

Opting to bow, UAE restricted New Zealand to 142-8 and then overhauled the target, scoring 144 for 3 in 15.4 overs with skipper Muhammad Waseem (55) and Asif Khan (48) steering the chase. Giving Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan's example, Ashwin hoped more players will join IPL and bring change in their respective teams.

"When @rashidkhan_19 broke into the IPL, Afghans weren't a feared cricketing nation at world cups but now no one can refuse that fact," he said. "The future may well see other nations having representations at the IPL and turning the fortunes of the game in their respective countries. Well done UAE #UAEvsNZ."

The emergence of Afghan players, led by Rashid, has been one of the highlights of world cricket in the last decade. The 24-year-old has claimed 556 wickets at an average of 18.30 and an excellent economy rate of 6.45 in 410 T20 games so far in his career. He has played 89 ODIs and 82 T20Is, claiming 167 and 130 wickets respectively. He also has 34 wickets from 5 Tests. (PTI)