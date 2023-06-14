ISHAN KISHAN OPTS OUT OF DULEEP TROPHY ONE MONTH AHEAD OF WI TESTS

New Delhi There was a clamour for his selection in the Indian playing XI for the WTC final against Australia but Ishan Kishan seems to be reluctant about a possible Test career as he opted out of the East Zone team for the Duleep Trophy tournament with a series in the West Indies within a month s time India A skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran will be leading the side while former India spinner Shahbaz Nadeem will be his deputyBut the East Zone selectors were baffled when they came to know that Kishan didn t want to play the firstclass tournament which is being held right before the twoTest series in the Caribbean starting July 12 Since he was in India squad for WTC final and KS Bharat the man who kept wickets is playing for South Zone we asked Zonal selection committee convenor Debasish Chakraborty to tell us if we could select Kishan an East Zone selection committee member told PTI on conditions of anonymityRead BCCI summons 20 youngsters including Arjun Tendulkar for 20day camp in NCA As he is a senior India regular in white ball he would have got the captaincy Chakraborty got in touch with Ishan over phone and came back and told us that he is not interested in playing Duleep Trophy We were not told if he has an injury or not Just that he doesn t want to play the selector said It was learnt that once Kishan conveyed his decision Tripura selector Jayanta Dey wanted Wriddhiman Saha and he was also contacted To be fair to Wriddhiman he said that Duleep Trophy is for India hopefuls If I am never going to play for India then doesn t make sense in preventing a youngster from making a case Hence we selected Abhishek Porel who was the third choice he addedThere was a minor controversy as Niraj Singh the representative from Bihar who attended selection committee meeting was an administrator and not a former cricketerSquad A Easwaran capt Santanu Mishra Sudip Gharami Riyan Parag A Majumdar Bipin Saurabh A Porel wk K Kushagra wk S Nadeem vc Shahbaz Ahmed Mukesh Kumar Akash Deep Anukul Roy M Mura Singh Ishan Porel PTI