Harare: Ireland's left-arm pacer Joshua Little registered the best ODI figures for Ireland, becoming the only second bowler to pick a six-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Joshua Little achieved this feat against Zimbabwe in the second ODI at Harare Sports Club here on Friday.

Joshua Little achieved this milestone after claiming six wickets for 36 runs in his 10 overs including two maidens. He surpassed his captain Paul Stirling's figures of six for 55 against Afghanistan in 2017.

Coming to the match, electing to bat, Zimbabwe lost four wickets for just 19 runs including a wicket of skipper Sikandar Raza to Joshua Little. Then all-rounder Ryan Burl (38 off 89 balls) and Clive Madande (33 off 42 balls) stitched 45 run partnership and Wellington Masakadza top-scored with 40 off 47 deliveries to take the team to a respectable total.

Apart from the little Mark Adair, Craig Young, Andy McBrine and Harry Tector took one wicket each to bundle out Zimbabwe on 166.