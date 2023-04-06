WERE JUST ONE HIT AWAY FROM WIN SAMSON AFTER LOSS TO PBKS

Guwahati: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has blamed the dip in momentum in the middle overs during their stiff chase as the reason behind the five-run loss against Punjab Kings in the IPL here. Chasing a tricky 198-run target on Wednesday, RR could manage 192 for 7 in the end.

"We started off really well, we finished the powerplay really well. In the middle overs, we were expecting to get the boundaries here and there but they bowled really well. That's where I think the momentum went a bit down," Samson said at the post-match press conference. "We did well to get so close also after the fall in our run rate. We just fell short of a six, just one ball hit away." While chasing the target, Ravichandran Ashwin accompanied Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top for RR instead of Jos Buttler.

And Samson revealed the reason behind the move. "Jos (Buttler) had a small injury. He was doing his stitches as while fielding he got injured. So the physio wanted some time, time was not there to get the stitches and go to open. The move was to send Ashwin bhai and then holding everyone back. "He (Buttler) seems fine, I think he should be fine," Samson said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings' batting coach Wasim Jaffer praised young Prabhsimran Singh, who made 60 off 34 balls while opening the batting along side captain Shikhar Dhawan. Jaffer said Prabhsimran, who was not a regular in PBKS side in earlier IPL editions, grabbed the opportunity with both hands. "He (Prabhsimran) has been a fabulous player but no matter how good you are, you need a consistent run so he can play a lot more fearlessly," said Jaffer.

"He has always been a good player and it's good that it has come good, which is a good sign because we don't have Bairstowsomebody at the top bats like that so I'm really happy for him." Prabhsimran shared 90 runs for the opening stand off just 61 balls with Dhawan. But once the youngster departed, the experienced Dhawan switched gears to hit a fiery unbeaten 86 off 56 balls.

"I think when Prabhsimran was going so well he (Dhawan) obviously knew that he could take his time to fiddle. That's where experience counts," Jaffer said. "When Prabsimran got out he (Dhawan) took the chance and batted through the innings. We wanted somebody from the top 3 batters to play till 18-19 overs and he did exactly that. "Somebody as experienced as him knows how to use the pace and he did exactly that." (PTI)