New Delhi: The Arun Jaitley Stadium reverberated after their skipper in the previous seasons Rishabh Pant showed up at the stands, supporting and cheering for the team here on Tuesday. His first after the car crash that he survived, Pant was seen all smiles, wearing glasses, interacting and waving at the cameras.

The dasher wicket-keeper, who stunningly survived a car accident in Uttarakhand's Roorkee in December last year while he was on his way to her mother's to pay her a surprise visit, was also seen speaking to Rajiv Shukla. Pant is currently recuperating from the injuries sustained during the accident. Earlier in the day, DC's squad wished him speedy recovery and conveyed how much the team misses his presence.

Fellow Delhi batter Prithvi Shaw said, "Rishabh, I hope you are recovering well, I am seeing your video; baby steps are coming now. Really happy to see you recover. We really miss you, recover soon and get back to the field with us. Love you. Take care buddy."

While Axar Patel too had a message for him. He said, "Today is your first home match, after 3-4 years we are playing in Delhi. I am seeing that you are recovering well. See you soon on the ground doing fun." All-rounder Rovman Powell said that the team will register victories for Pant. He was bought by the DC at 2.80 crore. "This is the first home game for us in IPL 2023 season, wish you (Rishabh Pant) all the best, hope you are recovering well. We know you are supporting us; we will do it for you my brother," said Powell.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav said the team misses their skipper. "We are in Delhi, we will play our first match here, we are missing you. I have all the wishes for you to recover soon. We always have a connection and the team misses you."