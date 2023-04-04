Chennai: Captain Cool never misses an Opportunity to give lessons to his team. Monday night was no different. The Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni warned his team bowlers to get ready to play under a new Captain if they do not pull up their socks. He was speaking to the host in the post-match presentation.

Woes of 'Extras' - CSK bowlers bowled 3 no balls and 13 wides and conceded a total of 18 runs including 2 leg byes as extras in the match which would have cost them the game had they scored 12 runs less. Dhoni, in his inimitable style, suggested the bowlers to med their ways and wanted them to be a disciplined lot by not bowling extra deliveries.

Here's what Dhoni said: One more thing is they will have to bowl... Maybe no 'no balls' and less 'wides'. We are bowling too many extras... Because we are bowling too many extra deliveries. And... or they will have to be ready to play under a new Captain you know... at some point of time... you know... and it will be my second warning... and I'll be off.

CSK won the match six of the IPL 2023 by restricting the Lucknow Super Giants to 205/7 after posting 217/7 in their homecoming after 1,426 days. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway smashed 79 in the powerplay its highest ever at home. Besides the power batting of Ambati Rayudu, Dhoni's sixes gave everything that the home crowd was looking for in the final over of CSK which batted first.

The home crowd which had not seen 'Thala' Dhoni play at MA Chidambaram stadium nearly for 4 years was ecstatic when he sent the first ball he faced off Mark Wood to a six. Dhoni delivered the second consecutive ball over to the stands before being dismissed on his hattrick-six attempt off Mark Wood. Dhoni who scored 12 off 3 balls reached the milestone of 5,000 runs in the IPL when he despatched the second six.

