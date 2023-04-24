VIRAT KOHLI COMPLETES 100 CATCHES IN IPL CAREER BECOMES FIRST RCB PLAYER TO DO SO

Bengaluru Karnataka Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli unlocked a new record in fielding on Sunday becoming the first player from RCB and the thirdplayer overall to complete 100 catches in the Indian Premier League IPL as a fielder He accomplished this feat during his side s IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals RR at the home arena of M Chinaswammy Stadium in BengaluruThough Virat was dismissed for a golden duck in the match he made up a bit for it with his electric presence on the field He took two catches to dismiss young toporder batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal who threatened to take the match away from RCB during a runchase of 190 runs These wickets proved to be instrumental in his side s winNow Virat has a total of 101 catches in 228 matches next to allrounder Kieron Pollard 103 catches and batter Suresh Raina 109 catches in 204 matches Virat has also displayed some remarkable form with the bat in IPL 2023 having scored 279 runs in seven matches at an average of 4650 He has scored four halfcenturies in the tournament so far with the best score of 82 His strike rate is 14162Put to bat first by RR RCB posted 1899 in their 20 overs After losing standin skipper Virat Kohli for a golden duck and being reduced to 122 Faf du Plessis 62 off 39 balls with eight fours and two sixes and Glenn Maxwell 77 off 44 balls with six fours and four sixes put on a 127run stand for the third wicketThis stand proved to be instrumental in helping RCB post a competitive total Trent Boult 241 was the pick of the bowlers for RR Sandeep Sharma also took 249 in his four overs Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin got a wicket each In the chase of 190 RR lost their star batter Jos Buttler for a duck But a 98run stand for the second wicket between Yashasvi Jaiswal 47 off 37 balls with five fours and two sixes and Devdutt Padikkal 52 off 34 balls with seven fours and a six pushed RR back into the matchLater contributions came from skipper Sanju Samson 22 in 15 balls with two fours and a six and Dhruv Jurel 34 off 16 balls with two fours and two sixes but exceptional death bowling from RCB left them seven runs short of a win Harshal Patel 332 was the pick of the bowlers for RCB and indeed made an impact as an Impact Player Mohammed Siraj and David Willey got a wicket each Maxwell was given the Player of the Match for his matchwinning fifty ANI