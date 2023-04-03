Mumbai: JioCinema, the Official Digital Streaming Partner of TATA IPL 2023, made a blockbuster debut with a stellar opening weekend, a statement from the firm read. The number of video viewers for the first weekend ALONE on JioCinema eclipsed what was recorded across the entire last season of TATA IPL on digital, it said, adding that this was also higher than the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Average time spent per viewer per match touched 57 minutes with the time spent per viewer per match on the platform went up by over 60% compared to last season’s first weekend. The OTT platform clocked over 147 Cr. video views, recording the highest-ever opening weekend for the TATA IPL on digital.

“These numbers are exceptional and evidence of the digital revolution sweeping through the country. Digital is targetable, addressable and interactive. Unlike legacy services, measurement on digital is based on the exact number of people who come in to watch and not based on subjective extrapolation from a small sample set. The landscape for content consumption has irrevocably moved to digital and JioCinema performance this week is the biggest evidence of it,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

“What we witnessed through the opening weekend of the TATA IPL 2023 is a testimony of the faith viewers have shown in JioCinema’s offerings to make the league more accessible, affordable, and in unique first-time cricket broadcast languages, including Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya and Gujarati. I want to thank all our sponsors, advertisers, and partners for embarking with us on this journey where we strive to elevate every fan’s TATA IPL viewing experience,” he added.

JioCinema set the tone with the season-opening clash between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans, achieving a peak concurrency of 1.6 Cr. In addition, JioCinema registered over 2.5 Cr. downloads, a record for the most installed app in a single day, the statement read.

The strong viewership – over 10 Cr. new viewers and 5 Cr. new app downloads – this weekend comes on the back of JioCinema’s extensive fan-centric features. Fans continued to lap up unique features like 4K feed, 12-language coverage, 16 unique feeds, hype mode, and multi-cam setup, among others, it added.

JioCinema said it would release new features every week to delight fans, aimed at showcasing the power of immersive fan engagement on digital.