Over 1- Over 5: Batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler are taking SRH bowlers to cleaners as they score at nearly 15 runs per over. Jaiswal opens the match by bagging a four on the second ball of the match. Butler clubbed two sixes off Washington Sundar's over pushing the score beyond 50 in just under 4 overs. The duo took up the score to 73 runs in the first five overs igniting a roar amongst the crowd. The crowd on the other hand contributed tremendous motivation for the batters.

SRH wins toss, opts to bowl

SunRisers Hyderabad stand-in captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and opted to field against last season's beaten finalists Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The home side SRH handed debuts to England's Adil Rashid and Harry Brook along with New Zealand's Glenn Phillips and Mayank Agarwal. For Rajasthan Royals, the former West Indies captain Jason Holder and KM Asif made their debuts. Senior India bowler Bhunveshwar is leading Sunrisers Hyderabad only for this game since their regular captain Aiden Markram is with the South African side on national duty.

Rajasthan Royals are brimming with confidence as they have a gamut of performers in their team. Yuzvendra Chahal, the purple cap (highest wicket-taker) and Jos Buttler, orange cap (highest run-getter) of the last season make RR a confident bunch. All eyes, however, are on SRH's Harry Brook, one of the most expensive buys during the auction, who will look to justify the same in his debut IPL season. Brook has been in a scintillating form across formats for England.

Here is what the two captains had to say before the match:

Sanju Samson (RR): This is a new IPL with new rules. We have to respect our opponents and play to our strengths. Always feel good to wear this jersey, looking forward to playing in Jaipur. (On Sangakkara) We have a good relationship with each other. Discuss things regularly before games. Four foreigners today for us - Buttler, Holder, Boult and Hetmyer

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH): We will bowl first, looks like a good batting wicket. Will take advantage with the chase. (On captaincy) Just the one game this time. I'll try my best and do what is needed for the team. Farooqi, Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, Glenn Phillips are our four foreigners.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips(w), Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi.