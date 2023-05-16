SHUBMAN GILL BECOMES FIRST BATTER TO SCORE HUNDRED IN TEST ODIS T20I IPL IN CALENDAR YEAR

Ahmedabad: India's young batter Shubman Gill accomplished a milestone by becoming the only cricketer in the history to score a century in Test, ODIs, T20I and Indian Premier League in a calendar year. In the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shubman played a blistering knock of 101 off 58 balls at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Monday, adding a remarkable record in his career.

Shubman started his year by adding himself to a prestigious list of a few who have scored double a hundred in ODI. Against New Zealand, he scored 208 off 149 balls in Hyderabad. Playing in his favourite ground, Shubman scored his maiden T20I century in Ahmedabad against New Zealand. He scored 126* off 99 balls with a strike rate of 200.

The Gujarat batter has also scored his century in the test format at the same ground against Australia this year. He had scored 128 runs in that match. In the ongoing IPL, he has smashed 576 with an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 146.19. He has bagged four centuries and one hundred in 13 matches.

Shubman Gill's century and Mohamad Shami's impressive performance with the ball clinched a 34-run victory for Gujarat Titans against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. With this win, Gujarat Titans became the first time to qualify for the playoffs. They have 18 points in the table with nine wins and four losses. While SRH is placed second last in the Table with eight points. They won four matches and lost eight.

Batting first, GT posted 188/9 with the help of Shubman Gill's brilliant IPL century. Young batter Sai Sudharsan also played a knock of 47. Bhuvneshwar Kumar performed exceptionally well, picking up five wickets by conceding 30 runs. Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan and Marco Jansen took one wicket each.

Chasing a total of 189, GT's opening bowling pair breathed fire in the opening pair as the duo of dismissed Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma respectively. SRH got off to a poor start as they were 45/4 after the end of the powerplay. Heinrich Klaasen's fighting knock of 64 off 44 balls did not cross the total as from the other end wickets were falling at regular intervals. The SRH batting were restricted to 154/9, failing to chase down the total.

Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma together picked eight wickets where they dismissed four batters each. Yash Dayal had also taken one scalp. Shubman Gill was awarded with "Player of the Match" for his blistering knock of 101 off 58 balls. (ANI)