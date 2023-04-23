SACHIN TECHNICALLY THE BEST BATTER HIS COMPARISON WITH VIRAT WILL HAVE TO WAIT PONTING

New Delhi Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has rated Sachin Tendulkar as technically the best batter he has ever played against adding that the legendary Indian cricketer always found a way to combat anything the bowlers threw at him Ponting added that he would wait for Virat Kohli to end his international career before drawing a fair comparison between the two Indian cricketing giants I ve said forever Sachin s technically the best batter that I ve ever seen and played with or against Whatever plan that we came up with as a bowling group he found a way to combat it whether it was in India or Australia Ponting said on ICC Review on the eve of Tendulkar s 50th birthday It s hard to rank and judge players as everyone is different and everyone plays the game differently But certainly through the generation that I played he was technically the best player that I saw Ponting however refused to be drawn into comparing Tendulkar and Kohli just yet Trying to compare the times and I know Virat played a little bit in the back end of when Sachin played but it is a bit of a different game now said Ponting There s different rules for instance around 50over cricket with less fielders outside the circle two new balls it makes it a lot easier now for batting than probably ever before There s no doubt that the bats have got better Field restrictions and new balls is a big part of it as well opined Ponting He indicated that during Tendulkar s era facing the old ball which was reverse swinging was indeed a tough task When Sachin was playing ODIs the ball at the end of a 50over game was very hard to see It was very soft It was very hard to hit it reverse swung You don t see that at all in the modern 50over game said Ponting The World Cupwinning captain who played 168 Tests for Australia added that a fair comparison between the two giants of Indian cricket could be made once Kohli calls time on his international career Virat s got all that time ahead of him just yet He s an unbelievably good player there s no doubt about that He s got over 70odd international hundreds now Sachin made a 100 centuries didn t he Let s wait until Virat s career s over and then I think it ll a much fairer comparison Ponting feels longevity in the game is a big parameter to judge a player and Tendulkar having played for more than two decades is high up in the pecking orderTendulkar played 200 Tests and 463 ODIs during the period scoring 51 and 49 centuries respectively in the two formats and holds the distinction of being the highest rungetter of alltime I always like to judge the quality of players on their longevity in the game I think that s the best way to judge players because maintaining such a higher level of excellence for so long is the hardest thing to do Some players can come in and do it for three or four years and look like the best players in the world but the very very best sustain it for long periods of time and Sachin sustained it for more than 20 years at the international level Recalling Tendulkar s 241 against Australia at the SCG during the drawn fourth Test of the 200304 series Ponting who was a part of Steve Waugh s side then said it was a aweinspiring watching the Indian player s straight drives I think his straight driving was his best shot Whether it be on front foot or even back foot because he was short in stature he won t mind me saying that he was able to sort of stand up on top of the bounce of the ball and punch it back down the ground off the front foot or back foot That marathon innings helped the Sourav Gangulyled side post 705 for seven declared Tendulkar remained unbeaten on 60 in the second innings The trademark things you think about with Tendulkar was just seeing the full face of that bat coming straight back down the line of the ball and straight back past the bowler So I think that d be his trademark for sure PTI