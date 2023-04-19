ROHIT IMPRESSED WITH ARJUNS CLARITY OF THOUGHT

Hyderabad Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma lauded Arjun Tendulkar s performance in his team s victory over Sunrisers Hyderbad saying the medium pacer has clarity of thought when it comes to his bowling Tendulkar playing his second IPL game delivered under pressure as he defended 20 runs off the final over to secure a 14run for MI against SunrisersThe medium pacer bowled a tight final over choosing to go full and wide He also snapped his maiden wicket in the process It s quite exciting to play with Arjun Life has come a full circle Rohit who shared the Indian and MI dressing room with his father the legendary Sachin Tendulkar said at the presentation ceremony Arjun has been a part of this team for three years He understands what he wants to do He is quite confident as well He is clear in his plans He is trying to swing the new ball and bowl yorkers at the death On is own batting Rohit said It is a different role I am trying to set the tempo Glad to get some scores in the powerplay I understand one of us has to bat big He was lavish in his praise for another youngster Tilak Varma who played another impactful innings for MI We have a long batting lineup We want these guys to come out and bat freely We watched Tilak last season We all know what he can I love his approach He doesn t play the bowler he plays the ball We will see him play for a lot of teams Focused on my release bowling good lengths and lines upfront TendulkarThe 23year old Tendulkar who finished with the figures of 118 in 25 overs said he concentrated on his release and length Obviously it was great getting my first IPL wicket I just had to focus on what was in hand the plan and executing it Our plan was just to bowl wide and get the long boundary into play make the batter hit it to the longer side I love bowling I am happy to bowl anytime the captain asks me to and just stick to the team plan and give my best I just focused on my release bowling good lengths and lines upfront If it swings it s a bonus if it doesn t so be it When asked if he talks cricket with his father he said We talk about cricket we discuss tactics before the game and he tells me to back what I practice every game PTI