Bengaluru: In one of the biggest contests in IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Mumbai Indians in M.Chinnaswamy Stadium today with skipper Faf du Plessis having won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians.

It is a blockbuster clash in IPL 2023 though Virat Kohli's RCB have an edge winning the last three games against MI. As is the case in most IPL fixtures, the focus is on batters and here two legends of the game Virat and Rohit will be put to test considering both had a tough season with the bat last year. RCB had entered the Qualifier 2 last season, while MI had ended at the bottom of the table.

Here are the teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan