Kolkata On a high after Rinku Singh s phenomenal knock Kolkata Knight Riders will be gunning for a hattrick of victories when they face a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Friday Having started off their campaign with a reversal against Punjab Kings at Mohali KKR found two unlikely heroes in two matches to get their campaign up and runningFirst it was Shardul Thakur s storm with the bat that took a starstudded Royal Challengers Bangalore by surprise as the pace bowling allrounder s 29ball 68 led KKR to their first win of the season a dominant 81run victory Then the lowprofile Rinku has become the flavour of the season after pulling off the greatest heist in T20 history by scoring 31 runs in the last over to win a matchKKR defeated the reigning champions Gujarat Titans by three wickets in their den the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad courtesy Rinku s astonishing powerhitting The twotime former champions who were hit hard by the absence of their skipper Shreyas Iyer and star allrounder ShakibAlHasan and were written off by many following a lowkey auction suddenly have become the side to beat this seasonRead Ashwin surprised by umpires decision to change ball because of dewThat the two wins have come without any significant contribution from their star powerhitter Andre Russell and skipper Nitish Rana make them an even more dangerous side While Shardul and Rinku have undoubtedly provided the finishing options KKR thinktank would be keen to prove that these two wins were not a flukeBy his standard Russell the fearsome Jamaican powerhitter has looked a shadow of his past barring a 19ball 35 in their rainhit loss to Punjab Kings in their season opener With scores of 0 and 1 in the next two matches Russell would be keen to prove his credentials as he sweated it out during practice ahead of the match on FridayKKR have tried out different opening combinations in the three matches so far and it is likely to be changed again against SRH with England opener Jason Roy likely to be included in place of Rahmanullah Gurbaz The Afghanistan player has impressed with a fighting fifty against RCB but with Roy being included as a replacement for Shakib the Englishman is likely to be included while Narayan Jagadeesan may don the wicketkeeping glovesAs for SRH the Aiden Markramled side looks strong on paper after some big buys like Harry Brook Mayank Agarwal and Heinrich Klaasen at the auction Overflowing with whiteball specialists SRH however have failed to impress in their first two matches However a Rahul Tripathi special 48ball unbeaten 74 led them to their first win of the season when they defeated Punjab Kings by eight wicketsBoosted by the win the Brian Laracoached side would look to hold on to their winning momentum and give KKR a strong fight at home Tripathi will be up against his former team playing the role of holding the innings together in the middle overs Tripathi is someone who can rotate the strike in the middle overs and land a counterattacking punch with his ability to tackle spinSRH would be hoping for the likes of Brook and Klaasen to fire and put up a big total The highprofile Brook who has been signed for Rs 1325 crore has so far managed scores of 13 3 and 13 A member of the England side that won the T20 World Cup last year Brook has looked out of sorts in the opener s role and it would not be a bad idea to bring him down the orderThey also have a potent spin attack in Washington Sundar and Mayank Markande fresh from his 415 against Punjab Kings while the pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Marco Jansen will give KKR a tough fight A win for KKR currently placed third may take them to the top of the tableSquadsKolkata Knight Riders Nitish Rana c Rahmanullah Gurbaz Venkatesh Iyer Andre Russell Sunil Narine Shardul Thakur Lockie Ferguson Umesh Yadav Tim Southee Harshit Rana Varun Chakravarthy Anukul Roy Rinku Singh N Jagadeesan Vaibhav Arora Suyash Sharma David Wiese Kulwant Khejroliya Litton Das Mandeep Singh and Jason RoySunrisers Hyderabad Aiden Markram c Abdul Samad Rahul Tripathi Glenn Phillips Abhishek Sharma Marco Jansen Washington Sundar Fazalhaq Farooqi Kartik Tyagi Bhuvneshwar Kumar T Natarajan Umran Malik Harry Brook Mayank Agarwal Heinrich Klaasen Adil Rashid Mayank Markande Vivrant Sharma Samarth Vyas Sanvir Singh Upendra Yadav Mayank Dagar Nitish Kumar Reddy Akeal Hosein and Anmolpreet SinghMatch starts 730pm IST PTI