PREVIEW CSK HOPE FOR STOKES BOOST AHEAD OF SRH CLASH

Chennai Fourtime champions Chennai Super Kings will hope their star allrounder Ben Stokes finally takes the field after recovering from his injury when they go up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here on Friday In a relief to CSK Stokes who was suffering from a toe injury and missed three IPL matches took part in the net practice on Wednesday after regaining fitness and is available for selectionThe England Test captain s return will be a big boost for CSK as they return to their fortress following a close win over Royal Challengers Bangalore Their opponents Hyderabad however copped a defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians The Super Kings batters have been able to put up good scores thanks to the starts provided by Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top while the bighitting Shivam Dube has managed a few impactful knocks Ajinkya Rahane has been a revelation batting with a lot of freedom and going after opposition bowlers but in an orthodox manner and though the rest of the batters have not done much the crowd especially in Chennai will expect to see a vintage Dhoni uncorking some huge hits While the CSK batting unit has been finding the runs the bowlers have been inconsistent and fielding below parRead Tendulkar Kohli Sindhu lose Twitter blue ticksSri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana did an admirable job in the match against RCB but the same cannot be said of the others though Tushar Deshpande has got better with each game CSK will be wary of the fact that they were trumped in the previous home game by Rajasthan Royals losing by three runs as the middleorder could not force the pace leaving Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja too much to do at the endThe Super Kings will look to strangle SRH batters with spin as is their wont and the trio of Theekshana Jadeja and Moeen Ali could prove more than a handful CSK has won four of its last five matches against Hyderabad and the home team would hope to extend the run SRH on the other hand would be expecting their batting unit to click and the onus would be on captain Aiden Markram to rise to the occasion The other batters in the lineup need to step up if Hyderabad hope to upset CSK s applecart at ChepaukLoss of wickets in the powerplay has set Sunrisers back and head coach Brian Lara said after the defeat to MI that someone in the middleorder needs to bat deep and finish off games The impressive Harry Brook will be the man to watch in the Hyderabad lineup and if he gets going he could prove a handful for the CSK bowlersLocal lad Washington Sundar who plays for SRH will be hoping to get a game and perform well in front at his home ground He has been up and down while the bowling unit s inconsistency has hurt their chancesSquad FromChennai Super Kings Mahendra Singh Dhoni captain amp WK Devon Conway Ruturaj Gaikwad Ambati Rayudu Moeen Ali Ben Stokes Ravindra Jadeja Ajinkya Rahane Sisanda Magala Shivam Dube Dwaine Pretorius Ahay Mandal Nishant Sindhu Rajvardhan Hangargekar Mitchell Santner Subharnshu Senapati Simarjeet Singh Matheesa Pathirana Mahesh Theekshana Bhagath Verma Prashant Solanki Shaikh Rasheed Tushar DeshpandeSunrisers Hyderabad Aiden Markram c Abdul Samad Rahul Tripathi Glenn Phillips Abhishek Sharma Marco Jansen Washington Sundar Fazalhaq Farooqi Kartik Tyagi Bhuvneshwar Kumar T Natarajan Umran Malik Harry Brook Mayank Agarwal Heinrich Klaasen Adil Rashid Mayank Markande Vivrant Sharma Samarth Vyas Sanvir Singh Upendra Yadav Mayank Dagar Nitish Kumar Reddy Akeal Hosein Anmolpreet SinghMatch starts 730pm IST PTI