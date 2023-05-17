PLAYED FOR MY FATHER HE GOT DISCHARGED FROM ICU YESTERDAY MOHSIN KHAN

Lucknow: Left-arm pacer Mohin Khan, the man behind Lucknow Super Giants' five-run win over Mumbai Indians, left-arm pacer Mohin Khan on Tuesday dedicated his performance to his father, who was just discharged from hospital after spending 10 days in the ICU. Khan, 24, was playing his second match in 2023 IPL. He missed his earlier matches owing to a left shoulder injury.

Khan defended 11 runs off the final over against Tim David thereby helping Lucknow Super Giants inch close to the IPL playoffs. "It's been a tough time as I was injured, playing after a year. My father got discharged from the ICU yesterday and he was in the hospital for the last 10 days and I did it for him, he would have been watching," he said.

Thanking his team and support staff he said, "I'm grateful to Gautam (Gambhir) sir, Vijay (Dahiya) sir for playing me this game even though I did not do well in the last game." Talking about the final over which turned the fortunes for Super Giants, Khan said: "The plan was to execute what I did in practice. Even Krunal was talking to me and I told him the same."

"The run-up is the same, did not change it in the last over. I was trying to calm myself down, not look at the scoreboard and bowl the 6 balls well. "Since the wicket was gripping, I tried the slower ball, but I bowled two of those and then changed to the yorker and it was reversing as well."

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma said his team lost its way in the second half of the chase. "We didn't play well enough to win the game. There were little moments in the game that we didn't win unfortunately. We assessed the pitch really well and it was a good pitch to bat on and that score was definitely chaseable and we lost our way in the second half of the innings," he said. Mumbai leaked 54 runs in the last three overs.

"We gave too many runs at the back end and the last three overs went for a few. But the way we started with the bat we were in a good position to chase, but like I said we lost our way in the second half," he added. Speaking about Markus Stoinis who knocked 89 off 47 balls, Rohit said, "He played really well, kept hitting straight which is what you need to do on a pitch like this. It was a brilliant knock from him."