Mohali: Punjab Kings on Wednesday announced the signing young all-rounder Gurnoor Singh Brar as a replacement for the injured Raj Angad Bawa in the IPL. Brar was picked up PBKS for Rs 20 lakh, said a statement issued by the IPL. Bawa, who played two games for PBKS last season, has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL due to a left shoulder injury. A left-handed batting all-rounder, Brar made his first-class debut for Punjab in December last year.

The 22-year-old has featured in five first-class matches and scored 107 runs at a strike rate of 120.22 and picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.80. PBKS defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs via Duckworth-Lewis method in their IPL 2023 opener here on April 1. PBKS will take on Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Wednesday.

A thorough-going display in their first game and a side that seems to be ticking all the boxes to lay their claim on the IPL title for the second time, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) side will now look to keep the show up and running when they face a belligerent Punjab Kings team in the IPL match here on Wednesday.

The Royals registered a commanding victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad team (SRH) in their last match. The gulf of 72 runs will bring the self-assurance and belief that a team requires for the seniors as well as the up-and-coming players alike to calm their jangled nerves just right ahead of the big matches.

When one examines the components of the team, it appears there are hardly any bad cogs in the engine. In the batting line-up, Yashasvi Jaiswal appears a far more accomplished player in terms of maturity while Jos Buttler has been cobbling bowlers like he always does. Both of them smashed half-centuries in their last match.