OUR SAME BOWLERS WILL DELIVER AGAIN KKR SKIPPER RANA

Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders bowling unit might have failed miserably against Sunrisers Hyderabad but the losing side skipper Nitish Rana firmly backed his bowlers saying the same set would deliver for him in the upcoming IPL matchesYoung English batter Harry Brook 100 not out of 55 overcame his lean patch scoring his maiden and the season s first century as SRH toyed with the KKR attack to post a mammoth 228 for 4 their second highest IPL total en route to a 23run win here on Friday I know the same bowling setup will deliver and win you matches We can do better as a bowling unit Rana said at the postmatch media interactionBarring the Caribbean duo of Andre Russell 322 from 21 overs and Sunil Narine 28 runs from his four overs all other KKR bowlers were taken to the cleaners Yes we had our plan in place against Brook We could execute 6070 per cent of our plans You have to give credit to the batter Brook but as I said we could have done better Rookie legspinner Suyash Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy leaked 85 runs together Suyash Sharma Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine may not have clicked together today But they will come out good in coming matches Rana said firmly backing them Rana topscored for KKR with a 41ball 75 while Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 58 31 balls as they managed 205 for seven To chase 229 is very tough in T20 cricket on any wicket And when you lose three wickets inside the powerplay you always are behind There is a lot to learn and deliver We will sit together and discuss the KKR captain said It was a big total to chase but I wanted to take the game deep with Rinku Singh we had the belief somewhere Rinku had done that in the previous match too As a batter you must have belief KKR toporder batting not a concernKKR s toporder once again struggled to give a good start but Rana said there is nothing to worry about We are playing with 78 batters and can add an extra batter with Impact Player rule Gurbaz Venky Iyer myself all have scored fifties Rinku batting well and we all know what Russell is capable of The entire batting unit cannot click one day he said It s about somebody standing up and win you the match on a given day that s the sign of a good team Today I went with the mindset that I have the opportunity to score a hundred There are a lot of positives even as we ended up losing unfortunately I don t think we have to think much as a batting unit Rana said We took a gamble sending Narine up to build the innings I had nothing to lose I had the licence to go for it Russell had cramps no injury issueKKR s star allrounder Andre Russell 322 delivered with the ball but limped off the field after bowling the first ball of his third over But Rana dismissed any injury concern to Russell who came out to bat and got out for 3 Russell doesn t have any injury He developed cramps It was 42 degrees in the afternoon and he had dehydration he saidAlways knew Brook will deliverSRH batter Abhishek Sharma was all praise for English sensation Brook who finally delivered with an unbeaten century Brook who was bought by SRH for a whopping Rs 1325 crore copped a lot of criticism after getting just 13 3 13 in his three innings this season It was just a matter of time for him I ve seen him from U19 days We knew that he is capable of producing an innings like this Sharma said He just plays his natural game and reacts to the ball be it in Tests and T20Is He further said that it was their legendary coach Brian Lara s decision to open with Brook He can take any pace attack to the cleaners so the management decided him for the opener s slot It was Brian s idea to bring him up and I go in the middle so that I can take on the spinners Sharma said PTI