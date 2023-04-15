MAXWELL HOPES FRIENDS FROM AUSTRALIA WILL GIVE HIM MOTIVATION TO PUT RCB BACK ON TRACK

Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB allrounder Glenn Maxwell could have added motivation to steady his team s floundering campaign in IPL 2023 with four of his childhood friends flying down from Australia to cheer their mate in the ongoing tournament RCB have eked out just one win in three outings against Mumbai Indians and are placed eighth with two points Maxwell scored an unbeaten 12 against MI five against KKR which the Bengaluru outfit lost by 81 runs and 59 against Lucknow Super Giants in a losing causeThe 34yearold has bowled just one over so far as RCB have relied more on their pace bowlers With an unflattering performance so far this season the presence of his friends could boost Maxwell s morale which would then put RCB back on track Maxwell also expressed the hope that with his mates in the stands the results are going to turn for us The last two years in RCB have been incredibly special and with moments like these with my friends here just adds to that The fact that we have such a connected tight RCB group at the moment we know the results are going to turn for us To have this crew with me at the moment it s been really special So hopefully more success this year and RCB is able to climb to the top of the table said Maxwell on a podcast posted by RCB on its twitter handleThe four friends who are here to cheer Maxwell are Anthony Davies a mechanical farmer brothers Brendan and Nathan Walsh both school teachers and Aaron Daniels an electrician who also works in the fire industry I am a lot excited I suppose to perform well in front of these guys They coming here means a lot to have them here it is pretty special added Maxwell All the friends were convinced at an early stage that Maxwell had special talent Glenn even at 1112 was pretty special He is an incredible talent and I really enjoyed his energy his positivity and he is such a kind person We are really connected through those early years and from there Nathan Maxwell and I got connected in high school as well said Brendan Anthony said he had no doubt that Maxwell would reach this level one day I think it was quite clear to say yeah that he will reach this level some day I come in and think I m not too bad with the bat and then he Maxwell would come in and be batting lefthanded better than I could be right handed said Anthony So he got that point on you straight away He is a talent not only in the field the way he bowls the way he bats his leadership the knowledge and understanding of the game it s impressive he added Brendan added that he and Maxwell had played a lot of agegroup cricket in Australia from where the allrounder developed his work ethic Glenn and I played a lot of junior cricket together but we also got to experience the Victorian U15 together the Victorian U19 together and the one thing I noticed about him is not only does he have the talent he s also got an incredible work ethic If you put those two things together then you get a pretty special player added Brendan He s got the mindset of a champion and anything is achievable doesn t matter who s holding that cricket ball at the other end what the conditions are he believes he can hit the ball out of the ground added NathanBrendan also shared a secret about Maxwell saying he loves his golf but there is one shot he wished he never played the 16metre chip He loves his golf there is a particular shot on the golf course that scares him and that is the 16metre chip shot it s not a full swing its a half swing He has to go deftly at it with soft hands and I ve never seen his knees bobble more than over the 16metre chip shot so that is something the fans don t know added Brendan PTI