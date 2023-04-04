Chennai: LSG bowling coach Morne Morkel said English pacer Mark Wood, who was taken apart in Monday's match after a five-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals, was still finding his feet in the sub-continent, especially in the IPL where the margins are close. There's a lot to like about Mark Wood's bowling. He is running in. He is bowling in the 150s. He is bowling that aggressive length. He is a strike bowler for us, he told reporters.

"For me, it is essential to sit with him and work out what we are going to expect from certain surfaces. It is only his third game in the IPL. In his first game (a couple of years ago), he played for Chennai. I think it was quite expensive, then he played in the previous night against Delhi Capitals in Lucknow and took a fantastic five-for, so he is still finding his feet in the sub-continent, especially in the IPL where the margins are tough," South African pacer Morkel told reporters.

He further said, "For me it's just talking through different periods where he (Wood) is possibly going to bowl in, making sure he is clear with his plans, but one thing about Woody is that he has won a World Cup, he has got a lot of experience he has played for years with the England team, and he knows that there is no recipe for success.

"My advice to him so far is 'don't overthink about playing in the IPL'. He is picked for a reason." Morkel said a couple of dismissals at the wrong time cost them the match against CSK.

"Close games, small margins...Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran and Kyle Mayers all caught on the fence. That's three big hits, it could have been a different story," he added.

Morkel lauded Mayers, who has scored back-to-back fifties in the tournament but said it would be a selection dilemma with Quinton de Kock joining the team before the next match. (PTI)

