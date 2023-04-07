Lucknow: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday opted to bat after winning the toss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) here at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Here's what the captains had to say:

Rahul: Too early to say anything. We ended up batting well in the last game. We will look to adjust and play well tonight. We can come in with a set plan as we are playing for the first time here. Hooda will miss out. Avesh is taking a break as he got himself injured. We will look to be aggressive and get the wickets.

Markram: We will look to bat first. The wicket looks dry. Ideally we will get to our first win. The guys are looking excited. There are two changes. One of them is me.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi

SRH bank on Markram's tactical acumen against consistent LSG

Lucknow: South African players such as Aiden Markram will provide the impetus on Friday that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) desperately needs in the face of crushing defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their first match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar captained the first match but a clueless Hyderabadi side was a shadow of their past as they heavily lost the game against Rajasthan Royals.

With proteas players making it into the side -- Markram, Marco Jansen, and Heinrich Klaasen -- after finishing off their national commitments, the SRH will be fueled with energy and would like to make the most of what remains this season. The team that finished at the bottom of the table last season in 2021 will lay hopes on Markram's leadership skills to clinch the title once again.

The powerplay overs have been a bone of contention for the Hyderabad side that struggled against Rajasthan where they dominated the proceedings with 85 runs in the first and then followed up by giving away just 30 runs and picking two wickets. The Brian Lara coached side would hope to put their last performance behind them and switch the restart button to provide their fans with a much-improved version of themselves.

Combine Markram's tactical acumen coupled with his batting prowess along with Jansen's bowling -- SRH will have both the department bolstered in the presence of these two players. Barring T Natarajan's two wickets where he conceded just 23 runs, none of SRH's seamer could trouble RR's batting line-up. Afghanistan's bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi picked a couple of wickets but was far too expensive giving away 41 runs in his quota of four overs whereas team's lead bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was certainly not up to the mark.

Their fastest bowler young Umran Malik did scalp a wicket but couldn't stop flowing runs where he was hit for 32 runs in 3 overs. Spinners too didn't help the team's cause as Washington Sundar and Adil Rashid were unable to halt RR's march.

As far as batting is concerned, Mayank Agarwal has looked promising this season while others including Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi were out without opening their scorebook which has made the top-order look vulnerable. Expectations from wicketkeeper-batter Glenn Phillips and Harry Brooks are high and they will need to up the ante as the league progresses.

For LSG, their skipper KL Rahul has been struggling for form and would like to quickly get back into the groove. Kyle Mayers, nevertheless, has provided a boost to his team with two back-to-back half-centuries in two games. Despite the batting being in jeopardy at times, LSG has somehow still managed to take their team home and register wins.

It's the bowling that has done the trick for the Lucknow side with thunderbolts from Mark Wood who dismissed five Delhi Capitals batters and thwarted CSK's threat with a three-wicket haul in the last fixture. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi too has chipped in with five wickets thus far. Meanwhile, LSG bowlers didn't have the best of times in terms of accuracy and would look to contain the flow of runs if they are to win the title this time around.