Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match, here on Wednesday. This is the third game in this IPL where Virat Kohli is stepping in for RCB regular skipper Faf du Plessis, who will be available only as a batter in this contest.

KKR, who have lost four matches on the trot, dropped Kulwant Khejroliya to bring in right-arm pacer Vaibhav Arora.

Here's what the skippers of the respective sides had to say:

Nitish Rana: Second half of the tournament has started, it's an important game. We've played some good cricket, some not so good. It's time to step up. If we play well collectively, the result will be in our favour. In previous games, we've had forced changes. Shardul had a niggle, Gurbaz had a niggle. We were going to bat. One change from the last match - Vaibhav Arora comes in for Kulwant.

Virat Kohli: Decided to bowl first. No brainer. Evening game at Chinnaswamy, we've chased well here. It was unexpected but nothing I'm not used to (stand-in captaincy). It's been fun so far because of the way the team has been playing. Faf will be playing the impact role again. Hopefully he'll be back leading from the next game. Looks like a great pitch, the usual Chinnaswamy pitch that we expect.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj.

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy.