Mohali Gujarat Titans GT on Thursday won the toss and elected to field against Punjab Kings PBKS side here at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra StadiumHere s what the captains of the respective teams had to sayShikhar Dhawan Doesn t bother us Were looking to bowl first We have been playing good cricket Quite normal to go through this in cricket Won t be the first time or the last loss against SRH Looking forward to put up a great show Two changes Rabada coming in for Nathan Bhanuka coming in for RazaHardik Pandya Bowling first Just looks like a good wicket and from whatever I ve seen it s good to chase Was a oneinamillion defeat We are a kind of team that takes it with a smile Played good cricket until that last over It happens It s a fresh game We ll come out and smile and throw some punches I don t know any changes It s there in the paperPitch Report The pitch is heaven for the batting side while bowlers will need to maintain tight line and length else they could be gone for the cleaners quite easily There is a slight cover of grass on the strip and the ground is large meaning the batter would have to do the running between the wickets quite often which would earn them their runsTeamsPunjab Kings Playing XI Prabhsimran Singh Shikhar Dhawanc Matthew Short Bhanuka Rajapaksa Jitesh Sharmaw Sam Curran Shahrukh Khan Harpreet Brar Kagiso Rabada Rishi Dhawan Arshdeep SinghGujarat Titans Playing XI Wriddhiman Sahaw Shubman Gill Sai Sudharsan Hardik Pandyac David Miller Rahul Tewatia Rashid Khan Alzarri Joseph Mohammed Shami Mohit Sharma Joshua Little