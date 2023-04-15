Lucknow Punjab Kings PBKS on Saturday won the toss and elected to field first against Lucknow Super Giants LSG here at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket StadiumHere s what the captains had to sayKL Rahul First game on this strip anything would have worked It is exciting to challenge ourselves on different conditions It is our first season here so each game we ll assess and modify Every game we make a few changes settle on a 1213 and take a call depending on the game Each game we have turned up and we have been challenged every time but players have found answers Everyone is enjoying the game and there is a good vibe around really happy with the support we have got out hereSam Curran We ll bowl first Something we haven t done all season so just needed a change up Also our first toss that we have won this season Shilkhar picked up an injury last game don t know how bad it is but hopefully he won t be out long His absence is huge we ve got two Indian batters coming in and Raza is back in the XI The conditions looks goodTeamsLucknow Super Giants Playing XI KL Rahulc Kyle Mayers Deepak Hooda Marcus Stoinis Krunal Pandya Nicholas Pooranw Ayush Badoni Avesh Khan Yudhvir Singh Charak Mark Wood Ravi BishnoiPunjab Kings Playing XI Atharva Taide Matthew Short Harpreet Singh Bhatia Sikandar Raza Sam Curranc Jitesh Sharmaw Shahrukh Khan Harpreet Brar Kagiso Rabada Rahul Chahar Arshdeep SinghPREVIEWLet down by belowpar batting in their recent twin defeats Punjab Kings will want their batters to improve their dotball count when they take on a rampaging Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL here on Saturday After a flying start to the new season with two wins Punjab endured two backtoback losses following their failure to post good totals on the boardIf skipper Shikhar Dhawan was left to carry the team on his shoulders against Sunrisers Hyderabad the day he failed the other batters could only manage 153 for 8 against Gujarat Titans mainly because of Shahrukh Khan s nineball 22 The main reason behind PBKS s underwhelming total was their failure to push the scoring in the middle overs between 10 and 15 They ended up playing 56 dot balls an area where the team will have to get better We did not put many runs on the board We have to rectify that thing going forward If you see the number of dot balls if a team plays 56 balls you end up losing the game Dhawan had said after the loss With scores of 40 86 not out and 99 not out in his first three innings Dhawan remains undoubtedly Punjab s most impactful player but it is the inconsistency of the other batters that is a reason for worryYoung opening partner Prabhsimran Singh exploded in the opening match but has failed since whereas the other batters Matthew Short and Jitesh Sharma have not been able to consolidate on their starts While the batters disappointed the bowling unit led by young Arshdeep Singh has looked in fine fettleIt was Arshdeep and England s Sam Curran who took the game to the last ball while defending a modest total on a belter of a wicket before Rahul Tewatia intervened on Thursday Among spinners Harpreet Brar has used his resources well while Rahul Chahar remains a wily customer but to be fair to the bowlers they just didn t have enough runs to play withThe Super Giants on the other hand have won their last two games and another win on Saturday will take them to the top spot in the IPL standing While skipper KL Rahul has struggled with his strikerate so far the Super Giants have found new heroes to take the team homeIf Krunal Pandya produced an allround show against Sunrisers West Indian Nicholas Pooran s breathtaking 19ball 62 helped them to chase down a difficult 212 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match LSG has a balanced batting lineup with opener Kyle Mayers producing the goods in the first two matches while the lower middle order comprising Marcus Stoinis Pooran and Ayush Badoni has shown the other day they can win crunch gamesHowever Deepak Hooda has failed so far Losing three wickets in powerplay almost jeopardised their chase against RCB and LSG will hope it was just an aberration Among bowlers they have a good mix of pace and spin While Mark Wood and Avesh Khan have looked good legspinner Ravi Bishnoi veteran leggie Amit Mishra and Krunal Pandya have also shone in their respective roles