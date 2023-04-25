Ahmedabad: Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss on Tuesday and elected to field against Gujarat Titans (GT) here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the 35th Match of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

At the toss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma said, "Rohit Sharma: We are gonna bowl first. We saw the pitch, it was hard. They put a lot of water there. Want to make best use of the conditions. Start well early on and see where the game is heading. Games like that happen, we made some errors and we accepted that. It's important how you come back from that situation, that's critical. We had a good chat and hopefully we can turn things around. We've got 2 changes - Hrithik Shokeen misses out from the last game. Kumar Kartikeya is going to play. Jofra is not well. Riley is back."

On the other hand, GT's captain Hardik Pandya said, "Hardik Pandya: It (pitch) looks good, looks watery. It has been a belter though. The way we fought back, the last game we won but LSG dominated for 36 overs. Credit to the boys the way we came back. We showed what is never give up. Luck was on our side. We are playing the same team. Josh Little comes back for someone, that's it."

Teams:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Gujarat Titans subs: Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat

Mumbai Indians subs: Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier