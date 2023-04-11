David Warner and Prithvi Shaw have provided Delhi Capitals a decent start. However, Shaw, who looked good initially, struggled to get going and soon fell to Hrithik Shokeen. This brought Manish Pandey to the crease and he along with Warner will look to up the ante, and the score.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians on Tuesday won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals here at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here's what the skippers of the respective sides had to say:

Rohit: We will bowl first. We batted in the first 2 games, didn't do well enough. The pitch looks dry and probably take some turn and dew might also be a factor tonight. We got Riley Meredith in place of Stubbs. The other changes is about the impact players. We will see how it goes. When the chips are down you need the senior players to stand up. Jofra is not available.

Warner: We would have done the same thing. For me it is about finding rhythm and as a whole group we gotta work harder and get sharper. We got a forced change, Khaleel Ahmed is injured and we got Yash Dhull in place of him. Also Rilee Rossouw makes way for Mustafizur Rahman. All the boys are up and about, we gotta adapt to the situations and pumped to be playing in front of the home ground.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIEW:

Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be expecting a lot more from their local talent as they search for their maiden victory in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. It is extremely difficult to gain consistency in the highly competitive league if the Indian players are not delivering and that is what is plaguing both sides.

Delhi are being forced to go back to the drawing board after three losses in as many games while perennial slow starters Mumbai have also lost two in two. Both have their work cut out in all the departments. Delhi's top-order was 'Boulted' in the last game, raising questions about Prithvi Shaw's ability against fast bowling. He has been dismissed in a different fashion -- pace, bounce and swing, in his three innings and there doesn't seem to be a quick fix to his technical issues.

With wickets falling at the other end, skipper David Warner has got the runs but it has come at a strike rate of 117. He is expected to do better than that. Getting the opportunity in the absence of Mitchell Marsh, who has gone back home to get married, Manish Pandey lasted only one ball and the veteran batter will be keen to make an impact at Kotla.

Delhi's pacers, including Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed, have been taken to the cleaners and the team must address that issue against Mumbai. A spicy deck was dished out for the opening game here with pacers getting plenty of assistance. The conditions might favour them again for the Delhi attack to bounce back. There is a big question mark over the fitness of Khaleel, who injured his hamstring in the game against Rajasthan Royals.

In the spin department, Kuldeep Yadav has been economical but the team expects more from him in the middle overs while Axar Patel has been expensive. "If I could put my finger on it, I'd do something to change it. We need to do some more soul-searching as a group and talk about it. Three games in and no wins you can't get afford to get off to bad starts in the IPL," head coach Ricky Ponting said after the loss to the Royals.

The star-studded Mumbai Indians too have a lot to figure out, starting with their explosive top-order which has flattered to deceive so far. Skipper Rohit Sharma looked good before a beauty of a ball from Tushar Deshpande got the better of him against CSK. A special knock from Ishan Kishan too is awaited while million dollar buy Cameron Green is yet to make an impact.

When a batter is out of form, he finds new ways to get out and that is what is happening with star player Suryakumar Yadav, who would be hoping his unexpected lean run ends on Tuesday. The young Tilak Verma has stood out in an otherwise under performing batting department. Rohit had no hesitation in saying after the CSK game that the senior players need to step up.