Bengaluru Delhi Capitals DC on Saturday won the toss and elected to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB here at the MChinnaswamy Stadium Here s what the captains had to sayFaf du Plessis Would have done the same Hopefully it will turn in the second innings This stays a good wicket generally Will be important for me and Virat to assess the conditions early It s difficult to defend in death overs We have been good at our home ground as a batting unit You got to pick your best batters and bowlers Hasaranga comes in for WilleyDavid Warner We are going to bowl first The ground looks incredible credit to the staff here It s about getting one win the momentum follows from there We don t want to lose wickets in the powerplay We have change Marsh comes in for PowellTeamsDelhi Capitals Playing XI David Warnerc Mitchell Marsh Yash Dhull Manish Pandey Axar Patel Aman Hakim Khan Lalit Yadav Abishek Porelw Kuldeep Yadav Anrich Nortje Mustafizur RahmanRoyal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI Virat Kohli Faf du Plessisc Mahipal Lomror Glenn Maxwell Shahbaz Ahmed Dinesh Karthikw Wanindu Hasaranga Harshal Patel Wayne Parnell Mohammed Siraj Vijaykumar VyshakPREVIEWEager for a comeback Delhi Capitals DC needs a concerted and collective effort to get their hopes up as repeated losses with bowling and batting both misfiring have placed their IPL dream in jeopardy Come the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB a clinical performance would be required against the battingheavy team that RCB is boasting the likes of Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis and Glenn MaxwellDC have not got the start into the tournament as they would have liked to and have endured four backtoback losses resulting in no points gain so far for them It almost seems that nothing is clicking for them at the moment except for David Warner trying to hold the innings together and Axar Patel with his powerful cameos The others meanwhile have simply not contributed enough to help the team s causeDespite Warner being slotted as the secondhighest rungetter his strikerate of 11483 has been a concern to them that has been losing wickets in bulk which further has not allowed the captain to score freely Prithvi Shaw hasn t been able to fire as his technical deficiencies against pace have laid bare once again an issue that will require time to be mended Sarfaraz Khan s replacement Manish Pandey too does not have any special performance to show for himself while debutant in the last match Yash Dhull failed to provide any ray of home for the depleted DC side against MIThe scarcity of talent in the Indian bench strength leaves them with Ripal Patel to rely on The team would look to introduce powerhitter Phil Salt in place of Rovman Powel as he can keep the runrate running while Warner can hold the other end Delhi s pacers have been taken to the cleaners although Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman did well against MI albeit in a losing cause But more will be expected of them at the Chinnaswamy Stadium which is a belter of a trackSpinners Axar and Kuldeep Yadav are also yet to churn out matchwinning performances RCB on the other hand will look to get back to winning ways After making a winning start RCB lost their way falling to backtoback defeats The likes of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have contributed with the bat and would be eyeing another good show come Saturday Glenn Maxwell being back amongst runs is also a good sign for the hostsMohammed Siraj has been exceptional with the new ball but death bowling woes continue to plague RCB as their bowlers have leaked runs at an alarmingly high rate Death overs specialist Harshal Patel has looked a jaded version of himself and RCB would hope others step up Star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has linked up with the squad and is expected to walk right into the playing XI strengthening the bowling department