IPL 2023 PREVIEW SRH BANK ON MARKRAMS TACTICAL ACUMEN AGAINST CONSISTENT LSG

Lucknow: South African players such as Aiden Markram will provide the impetus on Friday that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) desperately needs in the face of crushing defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their first match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar captained the first match but a clueless Hyderabadi side was a shadow of their past as they heavily lost the game against Rajasthan Royals.

With proteas players making it into the side -- Markram, Marco Jansen, and Heinrich Klaasen -- after finishing off their national commitments, the SRH will be fueled with energy and would like to make the most of what remains this season. The team that finished at the bottom of the table last season in 2021 will lay hopes on Markram's leadership skills to clinch the title once again.

The powerplay overs have been a bone of contention for the Hyderabad side that struggled against Rajasthan where they dominated the proceedings with 85 runs in the first and then followed up by giving away just 30 runs and picking two wickets. The Brian Lara coached side would hope to put their last performance behind them and switch the restart button to provide their fans with a much-improved version of themselves.

Combine Markram's tactical acumen coupled with his batting prowess along with Jansen's bowling -- SRH will have both the department bolstered in the presence of these two players. Barring T Natarajan's two wickets where he conceded just 23 runs, none of SRH's seamer could trouble RR's batting line-up. Afghanistan's bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi picked a couple of wickets but was far too expensive giving away 41 runs in his quota of four overs whereas team's lead bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was certainly not up to the mark.

Their fastest bowler young Umran Malik did scalp a wicket but couldn't stop flowing runs where he was hit for 32 runs in 3 overs. Spinners too didn't help the team's cause as Washington Sundar and Adil Rashid were unable to halt RR's march.

As far as batting is concerned, Mayank Agarwal has looked promising this season while others including Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi were out without opening their scorebook which has made the top-order look vulnerable. Expectations from wicketkeeper-batter Glenn Phillips and Harry Brooks are high and they will need to up the ante as the league progresses.

For LSG, their skipper KL Rahul has been struggling for form and would like to quickly get back into the groove. Kyle Mayers, nevertheless, has provided a boost to his team with two back-to-back half-centuries in two games. Despite the batting being in jeopardy at times, LSG has somehow still managed to take their team home and register wins.

It's the bowling that has done the trick for the Lucknow side with thunderbolts from Mark Wood who dismissed five Delhi Capitals batters and thwarted CSK's threat with a three-wicket haul in the last fixture. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi too has chipped in with five wickets thus far. Meanwhile, LSG bowlers didn't have the best of times in terms of accuracy and would look to contain the flow of runs if they are to win the title this time around.

Teams (from):

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Harry Brook, Mayank Dagar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Tyagi, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Adil Rashid, Sanvir Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c and wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Naveen ul Haq, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav.

Match begins at 7:30 PM IST.