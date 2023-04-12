IPL 2023 MI VS DC FIRST WIN IS ALWAYS SPECIAL SAYS ROHIT

New Delhi: Skipper Rohit Sharma sighed a breath of relief after his team finally opened its winning tally in the current edition of the IPL with a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in a last-ball thriller here on Tuesday. After winning their first match, Mumbai has rose to eight position in the points table followed by Sun Risers Hyderabad in the next slot and Delhi Capitals in the last spot.

Five-time champions MI suffered defeats in their first two matches but the Rohit-led side finally pulled off a win after completing a chase of 173 in the last ball.

"Winning the game is the most important. We have been working hard from the first game. We had a camp in Mumbai, getting the result (in our favour) feels good. First win is always special," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony. He was also adjudged the "Player of the Match" for his knock of 65 off 45-balls 65, which became crucial for his team to tide over.

"We played a Test match here recently, the pitch looked different. Getting a slow bowler was important on this pitch. The spinners kept us in the game," Rohit said while crediting the win to spinners. while praising them for doing their bit in helping the team win. He introduced spinner Hrithik Shokeen in the fourth over and Piyush Chawla bagged three wickets.

Rohit who also dons the captain's cap of the Team India said the side batting unit wanted to make the most of the powerplay and it paid off as well. "We needed to bat well to chase the total. I thought everyone put their hand up. We had to make it count for the team. I needed to make use of the powerplay, I knew we had to keep attacking and take our chances," Rohit said.