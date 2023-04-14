IPL 2023 LIVE KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS OPT TO BOWL AGAINST SRH

Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won the toss and opted to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH here at the Eden GardensHere s what the captains had to sayAiden Markram Happy either way Would have looked to bowl that is the trend This is a high scoring wicket so happy to get runs on the board Nice to get a win and today is a fresh start Hopefully we can do well One change Abhishek Sharma comes in for Washi Sundar I don t think we ll set a target you need to look at the pitch and then reassess Whatever we get we ll try our best to defendNitish Rana We ll bowl first We ve been practicing here and there has been dew Keeping in mind we want to chase Same XI for todayTeamsSunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI Harry Brook Mayank Agarwal Rahul Tripathi Aiden Markramc Abhishek Sharma Heinrich Klaasenw Marco Jansen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Mayank Markande Umran Malik T NatarajanKolkata Knight Riders Playing XI Rahmanullah Gurbazw N Jagadeesan Nitish Ranac Rinku Singh Andre Russell Sunil Narine Shardul Thakur Umesh Yadav Suyash Sharma Lockie Ferguson Varun ChakaravarthyPREVIEWKolkata Knight Riders KKR have once again dared to dream when they were written off after the omission of key players skipper Shreyas Iyer and rookie allrounder ShakibAlHasan A backtoback win on the back of two star players Shardul Thakur and Rinku Sing has made the Kolkata side the team to beat this seasonOn Thursday they will be up against a formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH that looks like a charismatic side by name but falters when they take the ground After a reversal against Punjab Kings in Mohali the team has emerged to be a strong contender this season And howFirstly Shardul Thakur engineered 29ball 68 that allowed KKR to open its win bank account against the Royal Challengers Bangalore where they registered victory by a scale of 81 runs Then came the biggest heist of the season where Rinku Singh struck 5 sixes in the last over to score 31 runs to take his team home KKR beat defending champions Gujarat Titans GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in AhmedabadWhat makes this KKR side even more dangerous is the fact that the victories came in without any significant contribution from powerful Andre Russel or skipper Nitish Rana One can t help but imagine the destruction the team can cause when these two start clicking at their peakDespite the twin wins the KKR management would be keen to put up a team performance in the next matches to show to the other teams that it s not just a oneoff or a fluke and that the team has enough firepower to take on any opposition on their day Russel is yet to fire having scored a lone 19ball 35 runs against Punjab Kings and will look better his score of the last two matches where he contributed 0 and 1 runs He was seen training hard during the team s practice sessionThe KKR management has been giving chance to different players for their opening slot and a changed side come this match is palpable too as Jason Roy makes a return Afghanistan s Rahmanullah Gurbaz despite reaching a fighting halfcentury that came against RCB would have to make way for England s maverick opener Jason Roy Roy has that in him to get under the skin of opposition attack by repeatedly blasting boundaries as he has done for the England team Narayan Jagadeesan may have to do the glovework behind the stumpsContrarily the SRH team have had a fair share of underwhelming performances despite being a team packed with whiteball specialists Harry Brook Mayank Agarwal and Heinrich Klaasen who were bought at the auction with high hopes considering they can hit the ball at go have failed miserably The ray of hope came with Rahul Tripathi whose unbeaten 48ball 74 marked their first win when they defeated Punjab Kings by eight wicketsTripati will be against his former team He provides the stability that the team needs during the middle overs and can also hit at will especially against the spinners The push to SRH s morale would mean they would be willing to put up a tough fight against a rampaging Kolkata who are riding on sole player successes SRH would also rest their hopes on Brook and Klaasen to come out well and help SRH to score big Brook who has been sensational in recent times with social media flooding with glimpses of his sixes has thus far only managed scores of 13 3 and 13 after SRH paid a lumpsum Rs 1325 crorePerhaps tweaking the batting lineup by pushing Brook down the order would serve good for the SRH team SRH also has a good bowling lineup The spinners Washington Sundar and Mayank Markande form a dangerous pair that can put a leash on the opponent s scoring rate and take wickets simultaneously Mayank struck 4 wickets and conceded a meager 15 runs in his last outing against Punjab Kings The pace attack too is formidable with experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Marco Jansen ready to take on any opposition KKR will be up at number 3 if they win this match against Hyderabad