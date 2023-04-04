Chennai: Chennai Super Kings's medium pacer Tushar Deshpande who bagged two wickets helping his side stop Lucknow Super Giants from reaching the target, said bowling during the death overs was not an easy skill and he was still learning the art of death bowling from his mentor Bravo.

The 27-year-old also bowled four wides and three no balls. This prompted the CSK Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni warn his bowlers to mend their ways or to get ready to play under a new Captain. Dhoni said this will be his second warning and he'll be off.

"Bowling in the death is not an easy skill," Tushar told the reporters after the win. "I am still learning, we have a great death bowler as our bowling coach DJ Bravo and I am just trying to pick his brains. My role is quite similar to what Bravo has done over the years for CSK. I can't fill his shoes but I am trying to learn slog-overs bowling skills from him," he said.

Tushar said he was working on his improvement and growth as a bowler day in and day out. "I think getting a chance (to play) or not is not in my hands. But what is in my hand is to make an effort and keep on improving day by day, so I was focusing on that, and I feel personally when I keep on growing as a bowler, the opportunities will keep coming, and I just need to grab it with a cool mind," he said.

Tushar who bowled the final over of the match conceded 46 runs overall and conceded 15 runs including a wide and a no ball. "I am a firm believer in the present; what's gone is gone. Bowling no balls is a crime in T20 cricket but if I (can't) keep cribbing about it," the bowler said.

"I might have given away 10 extra runs and the results might have gone either way. So I was just focused on making a good comeback. I kept telling myself that you can win the game for the team," he said adding that he couldn't hear anything at MA Chidambaram stadium. "It was exceptional. I (had) just heard about Chepuak and today I had experienced it...," he said.