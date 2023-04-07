Kolkata: Even the most ardent Kolkata Knight Riders fan in the Eden Gardens wouldn't have anticipated the turnaround Shardul Thakur would bring with the bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore when the hosts' were down and out at 89/5 in 11.3 overs. But Thakur slammed 68 off 29 balls, with nine fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 234.48 and grabbed the record for the joint-fastest fifty of the season along with Jos Buttler in 20 balls.

He also shared an important 103-run stand off just 47 balls with Rinku Singh, who struggled but opened up to hit 46 off 33 balls. The duo's efforts in a scintillating turnaround meant Kolkata fetched a whopping 110 runs in the last eight overs, which set the base for their 81-run thrashing of RCB.On being given Player of the Match award, Thakur admitted that he himself didn't know from where the whirlwind knock came. "Even, I don't know where it came from! Looking at the scorecard, everyone would have said we were struggling.

But your subconscious mind takes over. You also have to have skills to do that at the higher level, but we also work hard in the nets," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.Thakur, who took a catch of Shahbaz Ahmed and dismissed Michael Bracewell, credited the power-hitting training and spinners for making it a perfect homecoming for KKR.

"Coaching staff do the throwdowns, and give us the option of range-hitting. And you know the pitches; they always suit the batsmen, don't they? Suyash bowled exceptionally well, and we know the quality Sunil and Varun have. They have fun, take wickets. This was a perfect day," the all-rounder said.