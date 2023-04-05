New Delhi: B Sai Sudharsan whose crucial innings helped Gujarat Titans seal its second win on the trot, was adjudged the player of the match for his unbeaten knock of 62 runs off 48 balls which had six boundaries including two sixes and four fours. The 21-year-old was nervous when he accepted his first player of the match award.

Thanks for backing (me) here, Sudharsan told Gujarat Titan skipper Hardik Pandya who was seen clapping him in as he received the award. "I'm just nervous. First time it is. I think. I was just thinking what has to be done right. So I was not under pressure or under the pump. I was just calculating the right things," Sai said.

It was a little bit skidding initially and low, he added. The Chepauk Gillis batter said he was thinking about the right options and my plan was to take the game deep and you know taking it through. About the two sixes he set up, Sai said it was weathering the storm early on was more satisfying. It was quite difficult it was seaming in the start. We think we played a little late. That was the highlight for me, Sai said.

After Anrich Nortje worked Wriddhiman Saha off in his first ball in the third over of the match. Sai joined Shubman Gill who was at the crease since Saha opened the innings. Sai's play was calm and composed as host Harsha Bhogle pointed out when the Left Hand batter received the player of the match award.

Sai's 50-run stand with with Vijay Shankar was crucial. After Hardik Pandya departed for 5, Sai Sudharshan joined Vijay Shankar who was introduced as the Impact Player replacing Josh Little, in carrying the team steadily towards the target. Gujarat Titans were 54 for 3 wickets at the end of the Powerplay.

Vijay Shankar made his way back to the pavillion after being trapped as LBW, which Delhi Capitals won in their favour after a successful review. David Miller who came in after Vijay helped ease of the pressure with his 31 runs off 16 balls. He also scored the winning runs to reach the target in the first ball of 19th Over.