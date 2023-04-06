IPL 2023 DHONIS SECOND SIX WAS FAR AND INCREDIBLE SAYS MARK WOOD

Hyderabad: Cometh the man, cometh MS Dhoni! In the last over of Chennai Super Kings' innings and when they were looking to accelerate the run rate, Dhoni came in and clobbered two of two over the boundary ropes for sixes off Mark Wood, who had looked threatening throughout the innings.

And Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowler Mark Wood had a word of praise for the CSK's skipper. "MS Dhoni's second six was an amazing shot, I bowled it exactly where KL & I decided - get a bouncer and get it wide so that he has to fetch it if he is to take it, for him to hit it that far was pretty incredible".

A quick bat incoming with a full swing of hands, the 41-year-old Dhoni comfortably smashed the deliveries into the stands with astounding ease. The entire MA Chidambaram Stadium was up on their feet in the last over of Chennai Super Kings' batting when Dhoni hammered two sixes at a juncture where marauding CSK batters were already playing a high-level game. Dhoni, with those two sixes, stamped his authority and provided the crowd they desperately needed -- pure entertainment by the champion player.

The brief innings that had the high-decibel crowd raising their hands in the air, cheering for MSD, and then sitting to lustily clap in appreciation had all the ingredients of what Dhoni is to this team and the fans. In the second delivery of the 20th over, Mark Wood bowled where most of the erstwhile bowlers did to Dhoni thinking of that area as a place of discomfort for the 2011 World Cup-winning captain. This time, though, Dhoni flashed, and flashed it hard and the 148.7kph flew over the third man, leaving no chance for Badoni to pouch that one. An exasperated Wood has his hand on his head.

It was the second one that witnessed the loudest roar. A short ball by Wood was pulled over deep square leg and the ball was deposited in the second tier of the stands. In that match, he became the seventh batter to reach 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Dhoni got out in the third ball of the over, scoring 12 runs off 3 balls.