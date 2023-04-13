IPL 2023 CSK FALTER BUT DHONIS GOAT IT

Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals RR has been sweeping oppositions this season with a thoroughgoing approach and on Wednesday Chennai Super Kings CSK too found themselves at the receiving end of the game after losing out by the thinnest of margins 3 runsIt was Sandeep Sharma who kept his jangled nerves calm in the last over to triumph over the man playing his 200th IPL game and a master of lastover finishes MS Dhoni The win has now propped them at the top of the IPL s points table as the second position has been captured by the Lucknow Super Giants LSG due to a poorer runrate despite the same number of victoriesWith Rinku Singh s onslaught still capturing our imagination who hit five sixes to take his team home Dhoni a master finisher couldn t replicate the same come the last over against RRWhat happened when Dhoni came to the creaseChennai Super Kings were in desperate need to accelerate their run rate with 63 runs still needed in 30 balls In came MSD playing his 200th game for his franchise amidst deafening cheer by the crowd at Chepauk The spinners were playing their role perfectly up until then restricting the CSK s batters with their trickery and tight bowling With Dhoni and Jadeja on the crease it came down to 40 runs in the last two oversRead Dhoni nursing a knee injury Magala out for two weeks CSK coach FlemingThe 19th over was bowlder by West Indies Jason Holder and Jadeja made the most out of it by hitting two sixes and a boundary gathering 19 runs for his team and setting the stage perfectly for that perfect finish by Dhoni in the last overWith 21 runs to win in the final over Sandeep seemed to be losing out on the pressure battle and dished out two wide to start off with which brought the score down to 19 runs to win for Chennai Sharma in his attempt to nail yorkers bowled backtoback fulltosses which Dhoni smacked for two sixes This was vintage Dhoni at his best as the CSK team needed 7 runs in 3 ballsHowever Sandeep held his nerve and bowled three toecrushing yorkers which flummoxed Dhoni as he couldn t get under the ball to hit it into the stands The Chennai team was denied a victory in Dhoni s 200th game and RR found itself on the top of the tableCSK bowling too many extrasThe game of Cricket is known for its unpredictability and the teams can skittle out by the thinnest of margins more so in the T20 game Even extras can make a difference and the bowlers need to be ensure to restrict them especially the no balls that invite an extra delivery to a batter who will not be adjudged outWhen a team loses by 3 runs a lot of department needs to be carefully assessed and relooked at as to what went wrong This match saw both the teams bowling 10 extra in their 20 overs quota For CSK it has been an issue for a while Dhoni s earlier reprimand to the bowlers for bowling too many extras where he said that they should be ready to play under a new captain if the habit continues doesn t seem to have much effect on themThough no no balls were bowled there were 10 extras from the team against a rampaging and formidable Rajasthan side Dhoni though this time chose to stay mum on the issue Placed 5th in the points table Dhoni s men can still put on a show as they always have but careful introspection would be required if they are to clinch their fifth IPL time this time around