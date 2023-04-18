Hyderabad Telangana Cameron Green s maiden IPL halfcentury and Tilak Varma s quickfire cameo propelled Mumbai Indians MI to 1925 against Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH in their Indian Premier League IPL 2023 match here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on TuesdayGreen scored the highest for MI with an unbeaten 64 off 40 while Tilak played a quickfire knock of 37 in 17 balls For SRH Marco Jansen claimed two while T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged one wicket each Put to bat first Mumbai got off to a fiery start as their openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan slammed Hyderabad bowlers all around the ground as the MI captain hammered a hattrick of fours in the third over of the inningsHowever Rohit s knock came to an end as T Natarajan delivered a stunning delivery to dismiss the MI captain for 28 The righthanded batter Cameron Green then came out to bat It did not take long for the MI to lose their two wickets in one over Marco Jansen gave Mumbai double blows dismissing wellset batter Kishan for 38 and new batter Suryakumar Yadav for 7The lefthanded batter Tilak Varma came out to bat The duo of Green and Varma slammed Jansen for 21 runs with the help of two sixes and two maximums Bhuvneshwar Kumar came into the attack and he broke the 50run partnership dismissing Tilak for 37 runs Tim David then came out to bat Green slammed Natarajan for 4 4 4 6 and brought up his halfcentury in 33 balls gathering 20 runs in the 18th overIn the last over the MI batters gathered 14 runs and took Mumbai s total to 1925 in 20 overs Brief score Mumbai Indians 1925 Cameron Green 64 Tilak Varma 37 Marco Jansen 243 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad ANI