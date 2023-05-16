IPL 2023 ARJUN TENDULKAR BITTEN BY DOG REVEALS STORY TO LSG PLAYER

Lucknow: Eyes of the Indian cricket lovers were glued to the television sets as they watched Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, make his mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season with Mumbai Indians skipper (MI) Rohit Sharma throwing the new ball to him.

On the eve of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match, a clip by the former's social media account reveled that Arjun has been bitten by a dog. In the brief video, Arjun is seen hugging his LSG counterpart Yudhvir Singh, who asked about his well being, to which Arjun pointed at his hand and replied: 'Kutta kata hai' (a dog bit me).

Having made debut in the IPL for the five time champions this season, Arjun has scalped 3 wickets in the four match he played at an average of 30.66 and an economy of 9.35. With the bat, he scored 13 runs in his sole opportunity for the team.

Mumbai Indians will face the LSG team this evening and have an outside chance of making it to the playoffs should they go on to win the match. They need to win one game in their next two to make it and Arjun would hope to be given an opportunity to provide his struggling bowling line-up with tight bowling to restrict the opposition.

Lucknow team, on the other hand, have struggled in the league this season with a series of inconsistent performances and were hit by the injury of their skipper KL Rahul, who bowed out due to thigh injury and recently got operated in London of which he shared photos on his social media account. The team, now led by Krunal Pandya has 13 points and would look to register win in the next two games as loss could prevent the playoff qualification.

MI take on LSG tonight at 7.30 pm.